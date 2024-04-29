SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innoviva worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 7.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.21. 42,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,063. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $16.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

