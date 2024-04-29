SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

