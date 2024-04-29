Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.86 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,092.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

