Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $3.86 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
