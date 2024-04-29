Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SU opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

