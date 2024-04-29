Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Price Performance
NYSE SU opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.04%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
