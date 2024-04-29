Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.15

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.15 and last traded at C$53.89, with a volume of 369472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.62.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.
In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
