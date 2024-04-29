Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.15

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$54.15 and last traded at C$53.89, with a volume of 369472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.97. The firm has a market cap of C$69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.