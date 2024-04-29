Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,711,800 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 2,786,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,243.7 days.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF remained flat at $0.79 during trading on Monday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.