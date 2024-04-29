Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.04.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
