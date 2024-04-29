Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,400 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 557.4 days.
Symrise Stock Performance
Shares of SYIEF stock remained flat at $107.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.45. Symrise has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $121.21.
Symrise Company Profile
