Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $563.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.06 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

