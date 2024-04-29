Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,698,358. The firm has a market cap of $715.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

