Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.0 days.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 during trading hours on Monday. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$78.80 and a 52 week high of C$78.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.01.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

