Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Short Interest Update

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 354.0 days.
Talanx Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNXXF remained flat at C$78.80 during trading hours on Monday. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$78.80 and a 52 week high of C$78.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.01.
About Talanx
