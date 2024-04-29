Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $36,288,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 904,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

