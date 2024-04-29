Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,290,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $36,288,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

