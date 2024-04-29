Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

