Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $45.39 million and approximately $1,229.57 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.33167505 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $854.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

