Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.62

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

