TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 163.85% from the stock’s previous close.

GERN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Geron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GERN

Geron Price Performance

GERN stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Geron by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Geron by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.