TD Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.67.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $499.07 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $508.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.48. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

