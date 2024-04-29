TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

