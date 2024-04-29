TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $158.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TE Connectivity by 35.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in TE Connectivity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

