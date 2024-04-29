TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 1.65.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

