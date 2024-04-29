Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Down 26.2% in April

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCCHF traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $9.84. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,300. Technogym has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

