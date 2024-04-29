Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 3646116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.04.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

