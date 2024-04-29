Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$69.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.76.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

