TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 244,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,658. The company has a market capitalization of $903.78 million, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.