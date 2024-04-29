TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $2.47

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.37. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,032,237 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 380,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,925 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

