Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 33.8% in April

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TEZNY remained flat at $23.96 on Monday. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,962. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. Terna has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $26.65.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

