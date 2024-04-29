Tezos Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $961.52 million and $28.56 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000941 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,000,518,649 coins and its circulating supply is 979,952,014 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

