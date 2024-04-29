TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFII

TFI International Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE TFII traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.94. 288,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,103. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $102.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in TFI International by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.