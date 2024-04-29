TFI International (TSE:TFII) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$217.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$222.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$182.78.

TSE TFII traded down C$3.35 on Monday, reaching C$184.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,745. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$206.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.86. The stock has a market cap of C$15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$220.93.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

