Thanh Chan Kang Acquires 2,970 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$10.62. The company had a trading volume of 701,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,588. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2846626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.56.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

