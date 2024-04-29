The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

