The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
AES has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
AES Stock Performance
NYSE AES opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
