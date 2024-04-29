The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,692,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.63. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

