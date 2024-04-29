The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 17,658.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

