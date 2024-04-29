The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.29-$5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.290-5.470 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $117.25 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,862. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.