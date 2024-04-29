The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

