The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 78,757.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Hershey by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 1,263.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hershey by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $665,534. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.78.

Hershey Stock Up 0.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

