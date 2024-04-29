The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $25.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 150,627 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 6,817,430 shares of company stock valued at $191,540,285 over the last 90 days.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,583,000 after purchasing an additional 131,699 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after buying an additional 157,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.