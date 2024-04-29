The Pennant Group (PNTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.820-0.910 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNTG opened at $20.78 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $623.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

