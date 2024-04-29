The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

