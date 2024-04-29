The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,341. The stock has a market cap of $379.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock worth $9,009,280. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

