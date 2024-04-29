The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $739,587. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,298. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

