Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $576.86. 413,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,777. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

