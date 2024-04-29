Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THNCF remained flat at $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Thinkific Labs has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.
About Thinkific Labs
