Threshold Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Threshold has a total market cap of $357.23 million and $72.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,534.66 or 1.00245535 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012238 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012869 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00103222 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03639255 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $109,977,626.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

