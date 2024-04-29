Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 6,965,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,714,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

