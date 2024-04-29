TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.62. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 124,095 shares trading hands.

TMC the metals Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

