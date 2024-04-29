TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.62. TMC the metals shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 124,095 shares trading hands.
TMC the metals Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at TMC the metals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TMC the metals by 142.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
