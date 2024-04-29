Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of TKYMY stock remained flat at $9.18 during trading hours on Monday. Tokuyama has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.