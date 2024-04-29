TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. TomTom has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
TomTom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.