Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $113.97 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00008449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion and approximately $113.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011278 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001385 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,372.80 or 1.00036213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012254 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00103137 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,886,521 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,881,814.267657 with 3,472,469,326.9632254 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.32683154 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 302 active market(s) with $123,762,301.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

